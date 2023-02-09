Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball projected as No. 2 seed in midseason top 16 reveal
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is projected as a No. 2 seed during the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s first of two midseason top 16 seed reveals.
The committee will make its second reveal Thursday, Feb. 23 during halftime of the South Carolina-Tennessee game on ESPN that will tip off at 6 p.m. CT.
The full 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced by the committee on the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show that will air on ESPN on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. CT.
The Tigers are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the nation, and they are scheduled to square off against South Carolina, the nation’s other undefeated team, Sunday in Columbia at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Trending News
LSU is the No. 3 team in the latest AP Poll and South Carolina, the defending national champion, has been ranked No. 1 all season. This will mark just the eighth time, and first since 1993, that two SEC teams ranked inside the AP top three will meet in women’s basketball.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo...
-
Ramps still closed at Airline overpass after May damage; work reportedly to...
-
Video shows middle school basketball coach threatening student; school system investigating
-
Accused murderer skipped town after BR judge let him off ankle monitor,...
-
Pair of 14-year-olds arrested after midday carjacking near Spanish Town