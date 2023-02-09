LSU women's basketball projected as No. 2 seed in midseason top 16 reveal

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is projected as a No. 2 seed during the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s first of two midseason top 16 seed reveals.

The committee will make its second reveal Thursday, Feb. 23 during halftime of the South Carolina-Tennessee game on ESPN that will tip off at 6 p.m. CT.

The full 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced by the committee on the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show that will air on ESPN on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. CT.

The Tigers are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the nation, and they are scheduled to square off against South Carolina, the nation’s other undefeated team, Sunday in Columbia at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.

LSU is the No. 3 team in the latest AP Poll and South Carolina, the defending national champion, has been ranked No. 1 all season. This will mark just the eighth time, and first since 1993, that two SEC teams ranked inside the AP top three will meet in women’s basketball.