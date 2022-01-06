LSU Vet School releases female bald eagle

A bald eagle was released in Morgan City Thursday after being under the care of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine's Wildlife Hospital for a few weeks.

On Dec. 13 an agent with The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries brought the bird in, saying it was hit by a truck. According to Dr. Mark Mitchell, her injuries show she wasn't hit directly but she was carrying an egg.

"Using supportive care, we were able to get her to expel the egg," Dr. Mitchell said.

Each year LSU Vet Med takes in around 15 eagles as well as more than 1,200 other types of animals.