LSU to face Kansas State in Texas Bowl

LSU (6-6) will play in a bowl game for the 21st time in 22 years as the Tigers have been selected to face Kansas State (7-5) in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, the Southeastern Conference announced on Sunday.

The Texas Bowl will be held January 4th with an 8 PM CST kickoff at the home of the NFL's Houston Texans, NRG Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

“Our football team fought hard down the stretch of the regular season to qualify for bowl competition, and we are proud they will be able to extend their season at the Texas Bowl,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “We know our fans will be excited to see the Tigers back in NRG Stadium, and our players will be eager to take the field for a primetime matchup on national television.”

LSU will appear in the Texas Bowl for the second time as the Tigers beat Texas Tech, 56-27, in its other appearance in 2015. Overall, LSU has played in 52 bowl games, which includes a pair of games in the College Football Playoffs in 2019, and has an overall mark of 28-23-1 in postseason games.