LSU Tigers arrive safely in Houston after evacuating from Baton Rouge

LSU football players evacuating from Baton Rouge Saturday, August 28, 2021 before Hurricane Ida's arrival.

HOUSTON, Texas - LSU's football team arrived safely in Houston Sunday morning.

The team was among the hundreds of locals who evacuated Saturday night.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the Tigers left Baton Rouge for Houston around 9:30 p.m. and arrived in the Texan city around 8 a.m.

The #LSU football team left Baton Rouge at 9:30 pm last night and only just arrived at 8 am this morning in Houston, where they’ll stay and practice this week.



Because of evacuation traffic, it took the team buses more than 10 hours to make the normal four-hour trip. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 29, 2021

The team is expected to remain in Houston until Thursday.