LSU Tigers arrive safely in Houston after evacuating from Baton Rouge

25 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, August 29 2021 Aug 29, 2021 August 29, 2021 9:02 AM August 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
LSU football players evacuating from Baton Rouge Saturday, August 28, 2021 before Hurricane Ida's arrival.

HOUSTON, Texas - LSU's football team arrived safely in Houston Sunday morning.

The team was among the hundreds of locals who evacuated Saturday night.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the Tigers left Baton Rouge for Houston around 9:30 p.m. and arrived in the Texan city around 8 a.m.

The team is expected to remain in Houston until Thursday. 

