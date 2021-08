LSU football team relocating to Houston ahead of Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE - LSU's football team is evacuating from Baton Rouge to Houston in anticipation of Hurricane Ida's potential devastating effects.

LSU Sports Media Alerts announced on social media that the team will leave town Saturday night and remain in Texas until Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers are still scheduled to take on UCLA on Saturday, September 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Rose Bowl Stadium.