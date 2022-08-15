LSU Tiger football unranked in AP Top 25 preseason poll

The LSU Tiger football team is unranked in the Associated Press' Top 25 preseason poll for the first time.

This echoes the Tigers' absence in the USA Today Coaches preseason poll which came out earlier this month.

LSU is receiving votes and would be 30th if you counted down that far on the list.

The Tigers open their season against Florida State on Sept. 4 in the Superdome in New Orleans.

LSU may have some significant breaking news later this afternoon regarding practice today—be sure to check back at wbrz.com or follow @cauble on Twitter.

Below is the full preseason ranking:

1. Alabama -- 1,566 points (54 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State -- 1,506 (6)

3. Georgia -- 1,455 (3)

4. Clemson -- 1,292

5. Notre Dame -- 1,242

6. Texas A&M -- 1,212

7. Utah -- 1,209

8. Michigan -- 1,203

9. Oklahoma -- 956

10. Baylor -- 884

11. Oregon -- 831

12. Oklahoma State -- 814

13. NC State -- 752

14. USC -- 711

15. Michigan State -- 631

16. Miami -- 476

17. Pitt -- 383

18. Wisconsin -- 365

19. Arkansas -- 348

20. Kentucky -- 332

21. Ole Miss -- 324

22. Wake Forest -- 303

23. Cincinnati -- 265

24. Houston -- 263

25. BYU -- 234