LSU Tiger football unranked in AP Top 25 preseason poll
The LSU Tiger football team is unranked in the Associated Press' Top 25 preseason poll for the first time.
This echoes the Tigers' absence in the USA Today Coaches preseason poll which came out earlier this month.
LSU is receiving votes and would be 30th if you counted down that far on the list.
The Tigers open their season against Florida State on Sept. 4 in the Superdome in New Orleans.
LSU may have some significant breaking news later this afternoon regarding practice today—be sure to check back at wbrz.com or follow @cauble on Twitter.
Below is the full preseason ranking:
1. Alabama -- 1,566 points (54 first-place votes)
2. Ohio State -- 1,506 (6)
3. Georgia -- 1,455 (3)
4. Clemson -- 1,292
5. Notre Dame -- 1,242
6. Texas A&M -- 1,212
7. Utah -- 1,209
8. Michigan -- 1,203
9. Oklahoma -- 956
10. Baylor -- 884
11. Oregon -- 831
12. Oklahoma State -- 814
13. NC State -- 752
14. USC -- 711
15. Michigan State -- 631
16. Miami -- 476
17. Pitt -- 383
18. Wisconsin -- 365
19. Arkansas -- 348
20. Kentucky -- 332
21. Ole Miss -- 324
22. Wake Forest -- 303
23. Cincinnati -- 265
24. Houston -- 263
25. BYU -- 234
