LSU suspected Clemson of sign-stealing in 2019 National Championship game

October 26, 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - In light of Michigan's sign-stealing scandal breaking national news, stories about LSU's championship run came to light.

According to an ESPN article, LSU suspected Clemson sent people out to steal the team's signs during the Peach Bowl versus Oklahoma. Additionally, former Clemson defensive coordinator and current Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has apparently been the focus of sign-stealing allegations, although none have been made publicly.

After LSU's first three offensive series where they struggled to score points, Coach Ed Orgeron told offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger to "change it up" in reference to the signs, and LSU scored touchdowns on five of their next six drives.

