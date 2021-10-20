LSU superfan Colton Moore reacts to news of Coach Orgeron's departure

Social media is sharing the reaction of one of Coach Ed Orgeron's most popular fans who recently learned that Orgeron will not be returning as LSU's head football coach next season.

Colton Moore, a young superfan from Alabama known for going against the grain by expressing his loyalty to LSU, is "devastated," according to a Facebook post from the 'Geaux Colton' account.

The post, which was shared Tuesday and so far has 1.2K views, said, "To answer several of you that has questioned if Colton knows about Coach O… yes he does know that his favorite person will not be returning next football season. And he is devastated!

He found out Sunday not long after it was released.

Our little guy didn’t take the news well! He has cried about it! He loves Coach O! So trying to explain it all to him for him to understand has been difficult. When he talks about it you can tell his little heart is broken. I told Colton we will pray for Coach O and his new adventure and we will pray they find the perfect fit to coach his favorite LSU football team!"

Moore, who happens to be diagnosed with Spina Bifida, lived out his dream by meeting Coach O right before rooting on the Tigers during their win over Utah State at Tiger Stadium in 2019.

He was also able to attend the National Championship Game against Clemson in 2020.