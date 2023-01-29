64°
LSU students helping United Cajun Navy during flooding event in Capital Area

Sunday, January 29 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Several LSU students took to the streets Sunday afternoon to assist the Cajun Navy during a flooding event. 

"Baton Rouge is experiencing alot of rain which has caused roads to flood and vehicles to stall out. Nothing like having LSU students with trucks and ATV'S to help out," the group shared on social media. 

Multiple cars and streets have flooded in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes. 

To volunteer with the Cajun Navy, click here. 

