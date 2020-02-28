LSU student arrested for allegedly joyriding on, damaging Tiger Stadium's field

Clayton Fleetwood

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old LSU student and fraternity member was arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking into Tiger Stadium and taking a joyride across the field with the unauthorized use of an ATV on two separate occasions.

Earlier this month WBRZ obtained video of one of the joyriding incidents.

>Click here to view the video<

LSU Police have now identified the unauthorized driver as Delta Chi member Clayton Fleetwood of New Jersey.

Authorities say Fleetwood allegedly broke into Tiger Stadium on the nights of January 21 and February 8.

In an arrest report, police said, "On both occasions, [Fleetwood] can be seen on video surveillance within the fully fenced/enclosed area under the bleachers of Tiger Stadium."

The video showed Fleetwood driving a Kawasaki Mule ATV over the field, which was under construction at the time of the incident.

"It should be noted the field was under construction and without grass, and just had a new drainage system installed," police said. "[Fleetwood's] use of the ATV on the field area caused enough ruts/damage to require the precision grading to be repeated."

Contractors with LSU Athletics say repeating the grading will cost around $8,000.

During one of the incidents, police say Fleetwood was seen with another, unidentified person. Officials say video footage showed the two "talking, kissing, and drinking what appear to be alcoholic beverages."

LSUPD says Fleetwood was later identified by two anonymous callers. Police were able to positively identify his Tiger ID card as the same person in the surveillance video.

Fleetwood was arrested Thursday, Feb. 27 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for simple burglary, criminal trespassing, and two counts of unauthorized use of a movable (over $1,000).

He's since been released on a $10,000 bond.