88°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball opens series at No. 4 Tennessee Friday night
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee - The No. 7 LSU softball team has a tough test this weekend on the road.
The Tigers start a three-game series with the only SEC team that has better ranking Friday, No. 4 Tennessee. The game will be on the SEC Network at 5 p.m.
The Volunteers, 32-7 overall and 12-3 in the SEC, and are coming off a series win over Mississippi State last weekend.
LSU, 34-8 overall and 10-8 in the SEC, has lost four of their last six conference games. The last time the Tigers won a series against Tennessee was in Knoxville in 2021. LSU is 12-4 this season against Top 25 teams.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested in first-degree rape, allegedly assaulted victim while wielding axe
-
LSU gym's Kiya Johnson returns home to Fort Worth for final match...
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Constitutional convention looms for state lawmakers
-
Interstate sound wall burned from fire caused by homeless encampment