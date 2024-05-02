81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Runaway 12-year-old from WBR found safe

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A 12-year-old boy reported missing Wednesday night has been found safe. 

The boy, Elijah Morris, was in good health and returned to his family, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.

