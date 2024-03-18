LSU Softball loses first game of the year to Ole Miss 5-2

Courtesy: @LSUsoftball

BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU softball lost their first game of the season to Ole Miss Sunday evening with a final score of 5-2.

The Tigers plated one run in the second inning and one in the fourth inning both by sacrifice fly balls.

However, the Rebels' offense came to life late in the game scoring two runs in the sixth inning to tie the game and three runs in the seventh inning to win the game.

LSU's 24 game win streak and undefeated record came to an end, and the series is now tied 1-1-1.

The Tigers and Rebels will play again Monday at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park to decide a series winner.