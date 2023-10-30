LSU softball loses 4-1, sent home from WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oregon's Gwen Sevekis hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning and went on to a 4-1 win over LSU in a Saturday night elimination game at the Women's College World Series at USA Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Entergy Field.

Oregon, 54-7, will advance to the bracket championship game against Oklahoma Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Oklahoma needs just one win to go to the best-of-3 championship series that starts Monday. Florida and Washington meet in the other bracket final at noon. Florida needs one win to advance to Monday.

The Tigers go 1-2 in this year's WCWS, their third straight appearance, and finish the year at 48-22. Allie Walljasper pitched 2.2 innings before leaving the game after a batted ball hit her pitching hand. She gave up six hits and three earned runs before leaving. She finished the season with an 18-6 record.

Megan Kleist took the win for Oregon to go to 21-4.

LSU got its run in its second at bat as the visiting team as Shemiah Sanchez blasted one that made it just inside the left-field foul pole on a ball that was crushed past the bleachers.