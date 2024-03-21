LSU softball drops series finale against Kentucky 2-0

The LSU Tiger softball team failed to drive in runs in their three game series against Kentucky and lost the finale 2-0 to the Wildcats on Monday night at Tiger Park.

LSU was held scoreless for the entire three games as they failed to drive in base runners, finishing 1 of 40 at the plate with runners on base.

Kentucky scored in a wild third inning, as the LSU battery failed to get a called timeout granted and with the bases loaded Nikki Sagermann raced home for third with the stolen base and a run scored.

That would be all the Wildcats would need as they survived a bases loaded situation late in the game from LSU for their third straight shut-out win.

LSU will travel to SLU on Wednesday night before hitting the road to Mississippi St later in the week.