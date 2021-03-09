LSU set to take on Florida State in CWS matchup

OMAHA, Neb. – LSU opens College World Series action at 7 p.m. CT Saturday when the Tigers face Florida State at TD Ameritrade Park.

Florida State is in the College World Series for the 23rd time, and for the 16th time under Coach Mike Martin's leadership. Saturday's game marks the first meeting between LSU and FSU since the semifinal round of the 2000 CWS, when LSU posted a 6-3 win over Seminoles and went on to defeat Stanford in the CWS championship game.



The Tigers are 2-1 all-time vs. Florida State in CWS games – along with the aforementioned 2000 matchup, LSU defeated FSU, 6-2, in the 1987 CWS, and the Seminoles posted a 6-3 win over the Tigers in the 1994 CWS. Florida State leads the overall series with LSU, 9-7, and the squads first met in 1955.



LSU, the 2017 SEC regular-season and tournament champion, has won 16 games in a row and 21 of their past 23 contests.

Saturday's game will be televised on ESPN, and it may also be viewed online at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.