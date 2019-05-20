LSU's Kelvin Joseph enters NCAA transfer portal, reports say

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Reports say LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph has entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal.

The Advocate reports that Joseph is a former recruit from Scotlandville Magnet High. He had a recorded 12 total tackles as a freshman with the Tigers.

Joseph was one of the players not allowed to play in the Fiesta Bowl due to "violation of team rules."