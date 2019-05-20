82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's Kelvin Joseph enters NCAA transfer portal, reports say

1 hour 56 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 May 20, 2019 9:54 AM May 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Reports say LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph has entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal.

The Advocate reports that Joseph is a former recruit from Scotlandville Magnet High. He had a recorded 12 total tackles as a freshman with the Tigers.

Joseph was one of the players not allowed to play in the Fiesta Bowl due to "violation of team rules."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days