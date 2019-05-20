82°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU's Kelvin Joseph enters NCAA transfer portal, reports say
BATON ROUGE - Reports say LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph has entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal.
LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph, a top-50 player nationally in the 2018 recruiting class, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per source.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 20, 2019
Had 12 tackles last season as a freshman.
The Advocate reports that Joseph is a former recruit from Scotlandville Magnet High. He had a recorded 12 total tackles as a freshman with the Tigers.
Joseph was one of the players not allowed to play in the Fiesta Bowl due to "violation of team rules."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Laine Hardy first Louisiana native to win American Idol
-
Community of people down on their luck in danger of being shut...
-
A new Era for Muslim women at the Baton Rouge Mosque
-
Thousands of residents disposed trash at Baton Rouge's hazardous waste collection
-
Second annual BR Oyster Fest creating opportunities for downtown businesses