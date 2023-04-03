81°
LSU's championship win was the most watched women's basketball game in NCAA history
DALLAS - LSU's title game triumph over Iowa was the most watched women's basketball game on record, bringing in 9.9 million viewers.
ESPN announced the staggering statistics on Monday, saying viewership was up 103 percent compared to last year.
??.?? ?????????????? ?????????????? ?? Record-breaking #NationalChampionship thriller between @LSUwbkb & @IowaWBB makes TV history:— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 3, 2023
?? Most-viewed #NCAAWBB game on record
?? Up 103% YOY
?? Peaked at 12.6M
?? Most-viewed college event ever on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/UZLVNuP3Sf
The game was also the most watched college event ever on ESPN+.
