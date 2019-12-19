LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire battles injury

Baton Rouge - Tiger running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is battling a leg injury according to head coach Ed Orgeron and his status for the upcoming Peach Bowl is in question.

According to Orgeron the junior running back injured himself in practice on Tuesday afternoon and has underwent a series of tests to determine the severity of the injury.

"Clyde did get hurt yesterday, it was just something that was unusual," Orgeron said Wednesday after practice. "I don’t know the extent of his injury. He went to get some tests done today. We will know a little bit more towards the end of the week."

Coach O was quick to point out that Edwards-Helaire has not been ruled out, but that if he was unable to face Oklahoma a week from Saturday in Atlanta freshmen Ty Davis-Price and John Emery would be the next backs up to fill the void.

When asked about the significant role that Edwards-Helaire has in the LSU offense, Orgeron responded that his leading rusher is so versatile that it may take multiple runners to replace him.

"Clyde is so versatile, he can do everything," Orgeron said. "Guys being young, they can do one thing but maybe not everything. Clyde is so versatile that we might need three guys to do what Clyde can do."

LSU has one more day of practice in Baton Rouge before breaking for a couple of days and then heading out to Atlanta on December 22nd.