Woman pleads no contest in conspiracy to kill Southern band member, ex-boyfriend; sentenced to 15 years

ST. FRANCISVILLE — One of three people arrested in connection with the killing of Steven Harris, a former Southern University sophomore who was found shot dead in western Mississippi, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Allyah Martin pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in a St. Francisville courtroom on Monday. A no-contest plea results in a conviction, but does not involve a defendant admitting they are guilty or not guilty.

Martin, who had a child with and previously lived with Harris, was arrested in July 2024 following the death of Harris.

Harris and Martin filed multiple restraining orders against one another before a custody hearing that was set to happen days before Harris was found dead.

Derek Terrell Hollins Jr. and Calajia Jack were also arrested in connection with the killing of Harris, a Human Jukebox member. All three were booked on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Authorities said they found evidence that the trio conspired to lure Harris to Wilkinson, Mississippi. Hollins is then believed to have used a Glock that was made into an automatic weapon to kill Harris, who was found shot multiple times.

Hollins is set to return to court on May 11.

The trio is still set to face trial in Mississippi.