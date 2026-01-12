New Pecue Lane traffic pattern opens to drivers, resident points to overlooked design flaw

ST. GEORGE - Pecue Lane's new Diverging Diamond Interchange is now open to drivers. Motorists will now switch to the opposite side of the road, which will eliminate left-turning drivers from having to cross traffic.

The Department of Transportation and Development says this will reduce crashes.

"It's safer; it minimizes the amount of conflict points, especially when you're making left turns at a signal, you don't have that anymore," said DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallet.

Drivers are guided by traffic signals, signs, and road markers. It's a project that's years in the making and finally nearing completion. While many drivers are excited to have the new Pecue Lane open, one resident of the Lakes at Jamestown is raising concerns about taking a left-hand turn out of his neighborhood.

"I have a safety concern," said Andy Greco.

There are about 220 homes in the Lakes at Jamestown. The neighborhood has two exits, one onto Perkins Road and another onto Pecue Lane. He's concerned about drivers making a left turn onto Pecue Lane heading toward the interstate. Those drivers now have to cross several lanes of traffic to navigate that turn.

"I would like to see some form of traffic management for this intersection," said Greco.

Whether that be a traffic signal, J-turn, or a roundabout. Greco says one of those options would allow drivers to exit the neighborhood safely. Adjacent businesses making a left turn onto Pecue Lane have supported Greco's concerns.

"Now I'm being told that it's a St. George issue, if there's any type of traffic management to come, that St. George is the responsible party to look at it so I implore St. George to look at it," he said.

The Pecue Lane interchange is expected to become increasingly busy, particularly when the I-10 ramps open in the coming weeks, with a target date of mid-February.