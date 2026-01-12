2 dead in Monday night crash in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS — Two people are dead after a car crash in Denham Springs along South Range Avenue, the Denham Springs Police Department said.

Officials say the crash involved four cars and occurred near the Walmart on South Range Avenue and Hazelnut Street around 6:10 p.m. Monday.

South Range Avenue is closed until further notice. Authorities advise motorists to use an alternate route.

The crash is under investigation, the identities of the deceased have not yet been released.