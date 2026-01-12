54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1 dead in early-morning shooting at Gonzales bar, police say

Monday, January 12 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — One person was killed in a shooting at a bar in Gonzales in the early hours of Monday morning, the Gonzales Police Department said.

According to police, a 26-year-old was shot twice in the chest during a verbal altercation around 1 a.m. at the Park Place Lounge on West Highway 30. The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified the shooter. 

“This was a violent and tragic incident, and our detectives are working diligently to identify the individual responsible and bring this case to a swift resolution,” said Chief Sherman Jackson.

