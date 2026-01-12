Rouses Markets opens new location in Central along Joor Road

CENTRAL — Rouses Markets opened its new store location in Central on Monday, following the company's acquisition of 10 Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana and Mississippi back in November.

The new Rouses location at 10974 Joor Road opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by President and CEO Donny Rouse, along with other Rouses leadership.

Originally founded in 1960 in Houma, Rouses is a family-owned and operated grocery chain that serves communities along the Gulf Coast with fresh, local and regional products.

Donny Rouse told WBRZ that the company was able to transform the store from a Winn-Dixie to a Rouses Markets within one week.