WBRZ Investigative Unit: Accused serial 'sextortionist' wanted on new charges

BATON ROUGE - After a WBRZ Investigative Unit report on Jauan Wright, a 23-year-old who allegedly extorted multiple men he had sex with, the serial "sextortionist" has another warrant out for his arrest.

Now, at least six victims have contacted law enforcement after sexual encounters with Wright.

Wright's latest charges date back to a complaint made to the Baton Rouge Police Department in Dec. 2024. The victim told officers that he went to Wright's apartment at Cadence at Southern University and the two had consensual sex.

The victim noted he saw Wright's laptop open, but thought he was doing homework at the time and didn't think much more of it. After their encounter, Wright sent the victim a video and photos that were taken from the computer.

Documents say Wright told the victim he needed to pay $500 or he would release the footage. The victim sent the money, but Wright allegedly posted the images to social media and sent them to the victim's girlfriend.

BRPD stated that the case was not followed up on until Jan. 7, 2026. Wright was then wanted for one count of video voyeurism, four counts of nondisclosure of a private image and two counts of extortion.

Julia Hine, an attorney for Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response, says she was surprised at how many survivors of sexual assault are coming forward in the case. She says crimes like these are often misunderstood and are on the rise.

"If somebody records something without your consent, that is also a violation of the law, and then furthermore, sharing that image is also a violation of the law," Hine said. "We're just seeing as we become more of an online world, we're seeing more of this charge, more of these offenders using the online spaces, such as dating apps and social media to perpetrate these crimes."

In the latest case, it's not clear why it took two years to issue an arrest warrant.

"Regardless of a survivor's sexuality, whether they are out or whether they are not, survivors come from all walks of life, and they all deserve respect," Hines said.

Wright has not been booked on the new charges.