Walker train stops due to juveniles lying on tracks

1 hour 14 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, January 12 2026 Jan 12, 2026 January 12, 2026 8:15 PM January 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - Juveniles lying on the railway forced a train to stop abruptly in Walker on Monday afternoon.

The train stopped around 4 p.m. near the intersection of North Corbin and Florida Boulevard. 

Law enforcement said the juveniles thought it would be funny to lie down on the tracks to make the train stop. 

After the train stopped, CN Railway Police were called. They are investigating the incident.

No injuries were reported. 

