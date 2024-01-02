LSU receiver Brian Thomas announces decision to head to NFL

BATON ROUGE - LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. announced via Instagram that he will forego his senior season in Baton Rouge and enter his name in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Thomas was the teams second leading receiver in total yards and led the Tigers and the NCAA with 17 touchdowns.

The former Walker Wildcat had a remarkable season for the Tigers with 68 catches for 1177 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 90.5 yards per game.



Expected to be a first rounder in late April

The former Walker Wildcat had a breakout season in 2023 with 68 catches many of them down the field on large chunk plays.

The LSU Tigers are also expected to lose their leading receiver Malik Nabers to the NFL Draft in the coming days.

Nabers had 89 catches for 1,569 yards with 14 touchdowns.

The Tigers also lost defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo to the NFL Draft who said he will be leaving school early as well.