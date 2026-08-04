LSU ranked No. 13 on preseason Coaches Poll; Tigers facing 6 other teams ranked on poll

BATON ROUGE — LSU ranked No. 13 on the 2026 preseason US LBM Coaches Poll, which was released Tuesday.

The Tigers are one of nine SEC teams on the list of 25 teams.

The Coaches Poll is a weekly poll conducted through the regular season using a panel of head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.

The full rankings can be found below:

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Oregon Ducks

3. Georgia Bulldogs

4. Texas Longhorns

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

6. Indiana Hoosiers

7. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

8. Texas A&M Aggies

9. Oklahoma Sooners

10. Ole Miss Rebels

11. Alabama Crimson Tide

12. Texas Tech Red Raiders

13. LSU Tigers

14. USC Trojans

15. BYU Cougars

16. Michigan Wolverines

17. Penn State Nittany Lions

18. Tennessee Volunteers

19. Washington Huskies

20. SMU Mustangs

21. Utah Utes

22. Iowa Hawkeyes

23. Clemson Tigers

24. Houston Cougars

25. Missouri Tigers

LSU is set to play six of the teams on the list this season — Clemson, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee.

This is the 25th time in 27 years, dating back to 2000, that the Tigers entered a season ranked in the Top 25. The only two seasons where LSU was not ranked going into the season were in 2000 and 2022, Nick Saban's and Brian Kelly's first years, respectively.

Over the 27 years, the only seasons in which LSU wasn’t ranked in the preseason Top 25 came in 2000 (Nick Saban’s first year) and 2022 (Brian Kelly’s first year).

LSU's season kicks off on Sept. 5 against No. 23 Clemson in Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 2.