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Gas leak at intersection of Beekman Drive, Morel Avenue in St. George prompts shelter-in-place order

3 hours 37 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2026 Aug 4, 2026 August 04, 2026 10:36 AM August 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — A gas leak in St. George prompted a shelter-in-place order for the area, St. George Fire officials said Tuesday morning. 

The hazardous materials incident, first reported around 10 a.m., happened at the intersection of Beekman Drive and Morel Avenue. The intersection was closed following the incident.

By 11:30 a.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

No injuries have been reported and "everyone is safe at this time," officials noted. 

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