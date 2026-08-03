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1 dead after crashing into dump truck along La. 67 in Zachary, LSP says

57 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2026 Aug 3, 2026 August 03, 2026 7:56 PM August 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — One person died in a two-vehicle crash on La. 67 near Welch Lane in Zachary, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Aug. 3.

Dakota Havard, 33, of Slaughter, was driving a truck north on La. 67 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a trailer full of sand being towed by a dump truck traveling the opposite direction, LSP said. 

Havard was pronounced dead at the scene. The dump truck driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

LSP said impairment is not suspected in the crash, but routine toxicology samples will be obtained from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

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Troopers are still investigating the crash.

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