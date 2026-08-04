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2une In Previews: 4th Annual Educator Supply Giveaway coming to Southern University Welcome Center
BATON ROUGE - Teachers in Baton Rouge get the chance to stock their classrooms full of supplies with a back-to-school giveaway on Sunday at the Southern University Welcome Center.
State Sen. Regina Barrow has put the event on for four years now. She sat down with 2une In's John Pastorek to talk more about what educators can expect from this year's event.
"I want to see everyone who has touched a child's life," Sen. Barrow said. "Starting with the school crossing guard, all the way to the principal, and everyone in between. Each one of them plays a significant role in the life of a child. You never know how one word or smile could make a difference in a child's life."
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., educators will have access to pens, papers and even wellness kits for themselves.
Sen. Barrow says this year is different; attendees will get to put together their own bag full of goodies. Those goodies were chosen from wish lists they submitted earlier this year.
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"Our educators are so important," she added. "We could never become who we are without the educators who touched our lives".
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