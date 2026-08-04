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I-10 ramp will be closed overnight this week due to 18-wheeler crash that occurred last week
BATON ROUGE — I-10 westbound will be under construction later this week following a major 18-wheeler crash that happened last week.
The left lane of the 1-10 westbound to I-110 northbound ramp will be closed for repairs to the crash barrier that was damaged when the semi-truck caught fire.
The ramp is scheduled to close for repairs Thursday at 9 p.m. and reopen Friday by 5 a.m., according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
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