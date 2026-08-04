BRPD: 5-year-old finds babysitter's gun, shoots self in hand

BATON ROUGE — A 5-year-old found his babysitter's gun and shot himself in the hand, according to Baton Rouge Police.

Arrest documents say Haidyn Moten, 21, left his gun out on a bed while babysitting the child on Monday. The 5-year-old went into the bedroom, found the gun and shot himself in the left hand, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moten was arrested for cruelty to juveniles. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for an illegal carrying of a weapon charge, police said.