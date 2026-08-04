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Construction begins on $8 million Scenic Highway Improvement Project

1 hour 8 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2026 Aug 4, 2026 August 04, 2026 1:03 PM August 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Construction began Monday on an $8 million Scenic Highway Improvement Project in Baton Rouge. 

The improvement project will see Scenic Highway repaved from Swan Avenue to Harding Boulevard. Sidewalks along this stretch will also be improved, as well as improvements to drainage and the addition of new road striping. 

The Swan Avenue Railroad Crossing will also be upgraded. 

Similar work has already been done along Plank Road. 

The Scenic Highway project is expected to continue over the next year, and will be complete by the last quarter of 2027. 

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