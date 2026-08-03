Latest Weather Blog
FEMA urges Louisiana residents to answer unfamiliar phone calls after applying for disaster relief
BATON ROUGE — FEMA urges Louisiana residents who applied for disaster relief assistance to answer unfamiliar calls.
After Louisianans apply for assistance, FEMA may call to schedule an inspection to determine if the home is safe and functional after Tropical Storm Arthur. These calls may come from unfamiliar area codes or phone numbers, the agency warns. If FEMA cannot reach the resident to schedule an inspection, it may delay their process.
FEMA said in a news release that all inspectors will have a photo ID and will never request any type of payment.
If applicants receive a call and want to confirm it's a representative, FEMA asked them to call 800-621-3362 to verify the caller’s identity.
The deadline to apply for assistance for Avoyelles, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes is Aug. 31.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' beats 'Avengers: Endgame' box office record
-
'Sopranos' actor Vincent Pastore, known for playing mobsters and tough guys, dead...
-
EBR mayor-president's office won't fill chief of staff role while Lon Vicknair...
-
Coroner identifies 35-year-old killed in July hit-and-run along Scenic Highway
-
More than 6 pounds of marijuana seized from abandoned car following Denham...
Sports Video
-
Davon Godchaux, Saints look to contend in NFC South
-
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson building chemistry with Tyler Shough
-
Southern football using "versatile" QBs on roster in interesting ways
-
LSU signee Logan Schmidt announces college decision
-
Quarterback competition continues as Southern starts fall camp