LSU professor hit and killed near campus; some say it's a dangerous place to bike

BATON ROUGE - Bicyclists are a common sight along Stanford Avenue near LSU's campus.

One of those regular bike riders was Norimoto Murai, a veteran LSU professor. But he was struck by a vehicle and killed just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning, not far from him home.

Luke Scoggins, a senior at LSU, said Stanford has been a dangerous street for cyclists for some time.

"There needs to be more safety put in place. The sidewalk is very, very close to the street. It's actually part of the street. So I think that could be fixed. There's a lot of little kids as well that go down that street."

Murai worked at the LSU Ag Center since 1985 and mostly kept to himself.

Robert Mirabello, an instructor at the university, saw the 77-year-old scientist ride his bike every day.

"This area where he parked his bike is not frequently used. So, I mean it was his bike. It was his bike rack. So, it'll be sad not to see him here everyday," Mirabello said.

According to Mirabello, the city streets aren't the only dangerous place for those on two wheels.

"Riding a bike on this campus is dangerous everywhere. It can be hazardous. There's been tremendous efforts by the campus to make this more bike-friendly, pedestrian-friendly. And that is one of the longtime goals of campus planning. But, there are still parts of campus where riding a bike can be a little treacherous."