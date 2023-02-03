54°
LSU president meeting with Tigerland bar owners Friday

Friday, February 03 2023
BATON ROUGE - LSU President William Tate is set to meet with bar owners in and around Tigerland Friday morning. 

The meeting comes after popular bar Reggie's lost its liqour license in the wake of the death of Madison Brooks. Brooks was allegedly served alcohol at the Tigerland bar, and her BAC was four times the legal driving limit, despite her being underaged. 

The meeting was not open to the public. WBRZ will have more information about what transpired at the meeting as details become available. 

