LSU men's hoops dominate Auburn on the road 80-68

LSU quickly erased any concern on how the Tigers would bounce back from their weekend loss to top ranked Oklahoma with a dominating win at Auburn on Tuesday night.

An aggressive Ben Simmons led the Tigers to an early 38-31 halftime lead, but then in the second the Tigers expanded that lead to 21 points behind near 70% shooting.

Simmons finished the game with 21 points on 9-15 shooting, he also had 13 rebounds for his 16thd double-double this season.

Craig Victor had 13 points for the Tigers and Josh Gray and Keith Hornsby each scored 10 points.

Auburn clawed their way back into the game late as LSU cooled from the floor, however the lead never shrunk to less than 10 points.

The Tigers improve to 14-8 overall and 7-2 in SEC play, good enough for 2nd in the West.

LSU will host Mississippi St on Saturday at the Maravich Center.