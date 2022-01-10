Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's basketball climbing AP rankings
Following a pair of ranked wins in one week, the LSU Tiger men's basketball team has climbed in both major national college basketball polls.
Will Wade's Tigers are ranked 12th in both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll following wins over Kentucky and Tennessee.
LSU's defense has been elite this season and the Tigers have managed to score in short bursts that have given them an overall record of 14-1 and 2-1 in the SEC.
LSU has an NET ranking of 4 and a RPI ranking of 2 with four quad 1 wins, meaning they have four significant wins over the highest quality teams. This kind of positioning has LSU poised for solid seeding in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
LSU will play at Florida on Wednesday night and then back at home in the Maravich Center on Saturday against Arkansas.
