LSU Lady Tigers stack up wins, nearing top ten in polls

The LSU Lady Tiger basketball team split their week on the court, but they still managed to climb in the most recent college basketball polls.

LSU moved up to 12th from 13th in the Associated Press poll released on Monday after playing #1 South Carolina close earlier in the week and beat Auburn convincingly on Sunday.

LSU is currently 15-2 on the season and 3-1 in SEC play with the lone loss coming to the #1 Gamecocks. South Carolina held onto the #1 position however Louisville received four of the possible 30 first place votes with the other 26 going to the Lady Gamecocks.

Kim Mulkey and her Lady Tigers will play a pair of games at home in the Maravich Center this week, first hosting Missouri on Thursday night and then wrapping up the week with Vanderbilt at home on Sunday.