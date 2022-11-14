LSU is headed to Atlanta to play in SEC Championship game

The LSU Tiger football team is back in the SEC Championship game for the first time since 2019 as the Tigers win over Arkansas combined with an Alabama win over Ole Miss on Saturday locked up the SEC West for Brian Kelly and company.

The Tigers, who still have two games remaining in their regular season, will face the SEC East champs and defending National Champion Georgia in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on December 3.

A Culture Of Winning



The Tigers are heading back to Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/3R9UzELVcI — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 13, 2022

The 30-24 Alabama win over Ole Miss meant every team in the division had at least two losses, however LSU holds the tie-breaker over both Alabama and Ole Miss with wins over the pair.

LSU last played in the conference title game in 2019 when Joe Burrow and company beat Georgia 37-10.

LSU will close out their home schedule with U.A.B. on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium and then head out on the road to end the regular season at Texas A&M on November 26.