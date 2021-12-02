LSU hoops improves to 8-0 after beating Ohio 66-51

BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball improves to 8-0 on the season, after beating Ohio 66-51. The Tigers got out to a fast start leading the Bobcats 14-0 and not allowing a point for the first 9 minutes of the game.

Ohio would make a run and tied it at 37 with 14 minutes remaining in the game. But LSU would pull ahead for the 15 point victory.

“Tremendous crowd. I thought the students were awesome. I think we set the student record tonight for the year. We had almost 2,500, 2,300 or so. We had over 11,000 here. I thought the crowd was great. We got off to a good start. I thought the first ten minutes we were the aggressor, played really hard. I thought the second ten minutes of the first half we were kind of on our heels," coach Will Wade said.

"Then, we were able to turn it and certainly close the game out. I thought our defense was really solid. I thought we did a nice job defensively. We’ve got a lot of work to do on offense," Wade said.

LSU struggled from 3 point range, going 4-18, but dominated the paint outscoring Ohio 36 to 12.

“We shot 14 threes in the first half. We shot four in the second half. We attacked the paint, got to the free-throw line. We just have a lot of work to do on offense,” Wade said.

The Tigers defense held a team to under 60 points for the 6th time this season. Ohio only shot 26 percent from the field.

Tari Eason led LSU with 20 points. Senior Darius Days had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

LSU will have the next 10 days off, then travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on December 11th in the Holiday Hoopsgiving.