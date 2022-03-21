71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU hoops chooses Murray State's Matt McMahon to replace Will Wade

5 hours 56 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, March 21 2022 Mar 21, 2022 March 21, 2022 1:46 PM March 21, 2022 in Sports
Source: LSU
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: LSU on Monday evening confirmed it has hired Matt McMahon as the 25th head coach of its men's basketball team.

###

BATON ROUGE - LSU has found its next head basketball coach just over a week after firing Will Wade amid a recruiting scandal.

The Tigers hired Murray State's Matt McMahon to fill the vacancy. 

Murray State, which was seeded at No. 7, was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament during the weekend.

Trending News

McMahon, 43, compiled a 154-67 record at during his seven years at Murray State, including a 31-3 (.900) mark this season.

"It was essential for us to hire a coach with a winning standard of performance, as well as the consistency and character to elevate our men’s basketball program to new heights," LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “Matt is exactly what we were looking for.

McMahon spoke with his Racers team on Monday afternoon and informed them that he is taking the LSU job, according to Jeff Bidwell of WPSD-TV in Paducah, Kentucky.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days