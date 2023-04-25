LSU freshman pitcher Chase Shores is out for the year

BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman right-handed pitcher Chase Shores announced via twitter on Tuesday that he is done for the season after suffering a UCL tear in his throwing arm earlier this season.

Shores was a promising freshman pitcher who was experimented with early in the season as a weekend starter due to his velocity on pitches.

The Texas native made seven appearances with four starts before being sidelined with injury.

In the tweet Shores, who had a 1.96 ERA and 0-1 record says that he'll be "back and better than ever."

LSU is dealing with various injuries to its' pitching staff, as fellow starter Grant Taylor also went down early in the year with a season ending arm injury and reliever Garrett Edwards just recently left a game grabbing at his elbow however we have not received an update on his status for the season.

Reliever Nate Ackenhausen has worked his way back from a hamstring injury and LSU also just got back left-handed reliever Javen Coleman who came back from Tommy John elbow surgery from last year.