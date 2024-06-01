LSU only Louisiana team, so far, to win in opening round of NCAA baseball tournament

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — LSU was the only Louisiana team to win its opening-round game in the NCAA baseball tournament, and the way the results fell Friday, two Louisiana teams will be eliminated Saturday.

Louisiana Tech's rist-round result is still to be determined.

Louisiana-Lafayette and Grambling face each other in the regional at Texas A&M on Saturday. The winner stays alive and the loser goes home.