LSU only Louisiana team, so far, to win in opening round of NCAA baseball tournament

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — LSU was the only Louisiana team to win its opening-round game in the NCAA baseball tournament, and the way the results fell Friday, two Louisiana teams will be eliminated Saturday. 

Louisiana Tech's rist-round result is still to be determined.

Louisiana-Lafayette and Grambling face each other in the regional at Texas A&M on Saturday. The winner stays alive and the loser goes home.
It's the same situation in Corvallis, Oregon. Nicholls and Tulane are fighting to stay alive.
Louisiana Tech is in a rain-delay with Kansas State and their game will resume late Saturday morning in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kansas State has a 9-4 lead in the sixth inning.
LSU plays at North Carolina on Saturday afternoon in the winners bracket.

Radar
7 Days