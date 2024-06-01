72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball struggles with runners on base, falls to North Carolina in NCAA tournament

39 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, June 01 2024 Jun 1, 2024 June 01, 2024 7:19 PM June 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team didn’t have the heroic comeback Saturday evening, dropping a winner’s bracket game 6-2 to North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Regional.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Vance Honeycutt hit a three-run home run to give the Tar Heels a 3-0 lead.

LSU then scored two runs in the top of the seventh, but Hayden Travinski grounded into a double play to end the inning with the bases loaded. LSU left nine runners on base in the game.

Honeycutt homered again for North Carolina in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 4-2 game. The Tar Heels added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Trending News

LSU'S NCAA tournament does not come to a close though, the Tigers will play Wofford in an elimination game Sunday at 11 a.m. CT.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days