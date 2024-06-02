16-year-old girl killed in targeted attack Sunday morning

RESERVE - Deputies are searching for the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old early Sunday morning.

The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office said Aariah Henry was found shot around 2 a.m. along Airline Highway near Central Avenue. Henry was taken to a hospital where she died.

Deputies shared video of the shooting, which showed a car pull up next to the vehicle Henry was in. At least five shots are fired from the driver's side of the other vehicle. Video shows the shooter hanging out of the driver's side window as Henry's car makes a U-turn. Deputies said multiple other people were in the car with her when the shooting happened.

Warning: The following video is graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

Deputies said after taking witness statements and looking at the camera footage, Henry's death appears to be a targeted attack.

There are no leads or suspects at this time. Anyone with information can call (504) 494-2674.