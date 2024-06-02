83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

16-year-old girl killed in targeted attack Sunday morning

1 hour 32 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, June 02 2024 Jun 2, 2024 June 02, 2024 3:08 PM June 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

RESERVE - Deputies are searching for the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old early Sunday morning. 

The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office said Aariah Henry was found shot around 2 a.m. along Airline Highway near Central Avenue. Henry was taken to a hospital where she died. 

Deputies shared video of the shooting, which showed a car pull up next to the vehicle Henry was in. At least five shots are fired from the driver's side of the other vehicle. Video shows the shooter hanging out of the driver's side window as Henry's car makes a U-turn. Deputies said multiple other people were in the car with her when the shooting happened. 

Warning: The following video is graphic and viewer discretion is advised. 

Deputies said after taking witness statements and looking at the camera footage, Henry's death appears to be a targeted attack. 

Trending News

There are no leads or suspects at this time. Anyone with information can call (504) 494-2674. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days