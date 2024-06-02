Chow Chow crowned top dog in Jambalaya Cluster Dog Show

GONZALES - Sunday was the final day of the annual Jambalaya Cluster Dog Show, which brought in hundreds of dogs to compete for best in show.



Over the last four days, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center has hosted between 600 and 700 dogs per day. This year's competition featured more than 201 dog breeds competing in 7 different groups.

The Chow Chow was crowned the winner of the show and the Boxer won reserve best in show.

The winner of each group moves on to the best in show tournament. To win your group, the judges have a lot of criteria to assess when picking a winner.

"What the judge is looking for is basically comparing that dog to how well they hold up to their breed's standards," Baton Rouge Kennel Club's Ebony Holmes said. "They're going to be looking at the gait, they're gonna be looking at the top line, they're looking at the front end, they're looking at the way they stand."

The Jambalaya Cluster is put on by the Baton Rouge and Riverview West kennel clubs. They are part of the nationwide American Kennel Club, which sponsors 22,000 shows each year. The Jambalaya Cluster is only one part of the larger Louisiana Pelican Circuit.

"We have four consecutive weekends of dog shows that starts off in the northern part of the state and then comes this way to us," Holmes said. "Next week, there'll be a show next weekend in Lake Charles."

In two weeks, the Expo Center will host the final leg of the circuit — The Pelican Classic — which runs from June 14 to 16.

The Jambalaya Cluster wasn't the only dog show going on at the Expo Center on Sunday. Right next to it was the Mississippi Gulf Coast Working Club Dog Show, which is for 31 breeds of dogs that belong to the working group.

"The AKC is actually divided into seven groups, for all-breed dog shows and the working group," club member Beth Downey said. "We zero in on those working group breeds."

The Great Dane was crowned the winner of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Working Club Dog Show.