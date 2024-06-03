81°
Monday marks end of regular legislative session

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Monday marks the end of the regular legislative session in the capitol, which means dozens of bills are heading to the governor's desk to be signed. 

One of those bills would allow parents to use public funds to send their children to private schools in the form of the La. Gator Scholarship, which will go into effect in 2025. 

Other bills include two that would give the governor more control over the boards of commission and ethics, respectively. 

A bill that would have allowed for a constitutional convention died last week. Senator Cleo Fields told WBRZ last week that plans for this bill stalled for nearly three weeks. 

WBRZ will have more information from the capitol on the end of the legislative session later Monday. 

