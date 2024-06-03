LSU baseball holds off North Carolina, forces winner-take-all Chapel Hill Regional championship game

CHAPEL HILL - LSU baseball’s hot bats helped the Tigers beat North Carolina on Sunday and forced a winner-take-all Chapel Hill Regional Championship.

After scoring 13 runs in an elimination game against Wofford earlier Sunday, LSU put eight more on the board in an 8-4 win over the Tar Heels Sunday night.

The Tiger victory forces another Chapel Hill Regional Championship game Monday because the game was North Carolina’s first loss.

Josh Pearson got LSU going with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. In the third inning, Michael Braswell added an RBI single to make it a 3-0 game.

After a North Carolina run in the top of the fourth, the Tigers made it 6-1 after an RBI single from Tommy White and a two-RBI hit from Steven Milam.

Hayden Travinski hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to make it an 8-1 game.

Tiger pitcher Thatcher Hurd then retired the first 11 batters he faced, and went 5.2 innings, striking out six, while allowing just two runs. It was Hurd’s longest start of the season.

North Carolina scored one run in the sixth and two in the seventh to make it an 8-4 LSU lead, but the Tigers closed the door multiple times on the Tar Heel offense late to get the win.

LSU and UNC will play Monday at 5 p.m.







